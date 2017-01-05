''Oh My God!'' Kylie Jenner Brings Revenge Body Contestant to Tears With Special Message: Watch the Emotional Clip

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Pics

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel Proves She Might Just Be a Better Dancer Than J.T.!

Total Divas

Paige Calls Eva Marie a ''Piece of S--t'' During Explosive Argument on Total Divas: ''I Can't Trust Anyone Around Here!''

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kylie Jenner just gave one contestant the surprise of a lifetime!

On the Jan. 12 premiere episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Kylie sends contestant Stephanie a sweet message (and some awesome presents!)

In this clip from the episode, Stephanie is about to make her revenge body reveal in front of her family, friends and her "former best friend" Miranda. But first, she's getting the celeb treatment and is getting all done up by Revenge Body host Khloe Kardashian's glam squad, including hair stylist Jen Atkin, celebrity nail artist Britney Tokyo and makeup artist Ashley Holm.

Photos

Get the Look: Khloe Kardashian's Gym Style

Kylie Jenner, Revenge Body

E!

And as if Stephanie wasn't excited enough already, Jen then tells Stephanie she has "a little surprise" for her.

"This is a message from one of my favorite people," Jen says as she shows her a video message from Kylie.

Take a look at the clip above to see Kylie's sweet message and to see Stephanie's reaction!

Watch the premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Thursday, Jan. 12 at 8 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian , E! Shows , Kylie Jenner , Khloe Kardashian , Diet And Fitness , Top Stories