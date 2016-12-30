John Stamos had no mercy on this hospital patient's ex.

The Full House actor recently made an annual visit to Long Beach Memorial, south of Los Angeles, and brought along Josh Peck, who appeared with him in the short-lived series Grandfathered . There, they visited a young female patient named Amanda and learned her ex-boyfriend Jorge recently broke up with her. So they decided to call him.

Peck filmed a cellphone video of Stamos sitting by Amanda on her bed, with her wearing a hospital gown, and phoning Jorge. He did not pick up the call, so the actor left a voicemail.

"Jorge, this is John Stamos," he said, as seen in an edited clip posted by People. "I'm with Amanda, my new girlfriend. Apparently you guys broke up and I swooped right in. So, your loss, Jorge, your loss, because Amanda's a great gal."