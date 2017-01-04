"It's not fair!"

Khloe Kardashian is revealing what it was like growing up around Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian in this clip from her new E! series, Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian.

On the premiere episode (airing Jan. 12), Khloe sits down with contestant Stephanie, who opens up about why she wants a revenge body. During their chat, Stephanie talks to Khloe about her struggle with acne and Khloe tells Stephanie about her own acne battle in her 20s.

"I didn't get acne until I was in my 20s, which sucks and I was so insecure" Khloe says. "And my sisters have had the most beautiful skin their entire lives, like not even a pore."