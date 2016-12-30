How the Stars Are Spending New Year's Eve 2016: Bring on the Parties, Concerts, TV Specials and Weddings

Many celebs plan to say goodbye to 2016 and ring in the new year in style. And at least one will be tying the knot!

The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps and boyfriend Tom D'Agostino got engaged earlier this year and she later said the two would marry on New Year's Eve, which also happens to be his birthday.

Their wedding is set to take place in Palm Beach, Florida. She headed there earlier this week with her family to prep for her big day. The reality star posted on her Instagram page Thursday a photo of her with daughter Victoria de Lesseps and her mother getting manicures.

"Getting #pampered ♥3 generations #mom #daughter #weddingcountdown xo," she wrote.

Check out what other celebs plan to do on New Year's Eve:

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Christmas

Instagram

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth: The engaged couple will be spending the holiday in his native Australia, E! News has learned exclusively. The two recently spent time with both of their families before and after Christmas.

Audrina Patridge She signaled on Instagram that she and husband Corey Bohan plan to celebrate their baby daughter Kirra's first New Year's Eve at home.

 

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen: The two are hosting a party on Nikki Beach in St. Bart's, where he will perform a show.

The two began their tropical vacation with baby daughter Luna and Chrissy's mother Vilailuck Teigen earlier this week and also celebrated John's 38th birthday together.

Happy birthday, beautiful papa.

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

??????????

A photo posted by Vilailuck ??????? Teigen (@pepperthai2) on

Amber Portwood and fiancé Matthew Baier: The Teen Mom OG star tweeted the two will spend the holiday in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas:

Drake The rapper will also be in the city. He is hosting and performing at a party at the Hakkasan nightclub at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.

French Montana & DJ Khaled: They are performing at the Tao nightclub at the Venetian Hotel & Casino.

Calvin Harris The DJ is performing at the Omnia nightclub at Caesar's Palace.

Lil Jon: The rapper will perform at the 1 OAK nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino.

Kendrick Lamar is performing at Drai's Beachclub & Nightclub at the Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

Ludacris The rapper will perform at the LIGHT nightclub at Mandalay Bay.

Maroon 5, Adam Levine

MediaPunch/REX Shutterstock

Maroon 5 Adam Levine and his band will perform a concert at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

Bruno Mars The singer is performing at the Park Theater at the Monte Carlo Resort and Casino.

Miami

Nicki Minaj The rapper will perform at the E11even nightclub. Jennifer Lopez was originally booked for the gig but canceled last week. J.Lo has not revealed her New Year's Eve plans.

Justin Bieber and Skrillex: The two will perform at the Fontainebleau nightclub.

Pitbull The rapper will co-host his Pitbull's New Year's Resolution event at Bayfront Park with Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg.

Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka

Theo Wargo/E! Entertainment

New York City:

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan SeacrestRyan Seacrest is hosting his annual NYE event in Times Square.

Jenny McCarthy will help with the hosting duties in New York City again, while performers include Mariah CareyJason Derulo, Panic! at the Disco, Lionel Richie, DNCE, Gloria Estefan and the cast of her Broadway musical On Your FeetAlessia Cara, Thomas RhettG-Easy and Martin Garrix.

Fergie will again host a Los Angeles party that is part of the special, which will feature televised performances from Fifth HarmonyNiall Horan, Emeli SandeLukas GrahamShawn MendesTy Dolla $ign and Kid Ink.

Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale and singer Jason Derulo will perform via satellite from New Orleans.

Demi Lovato will perform via satellite from her Celebrity Cruises concert in St. Maarten.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Glamour

New Year's Eve With Carson Daly: Carson Daly is co-hosting his annual NYE event with America's Got Talent judge Mel B in Times Square in New York City. Performers include Alicia Keys, Pentatonix and Daly's The Voice co-star Blake Shelton

Blake is currently staying at his Oklahoma ranch with girlfriend and The Voice co-star Gwen Stefani, her three sons and several other family members of both singers.

The special will also feature a pre-recorded performance from J.Lo's Las Vegas residency show, Jennifer Lopez: All I Have. The singer began a hiatus in mid-December and will resume her concerts in February.

CNN New Year's Eve Live 2016Anderson Cooper is co-hosting his annual event again with Kathy Griffin.

Dita Von Teese The burlesque performer will host a party at the No Vacancy bar in Los Angeles.

Keith Urban and Styx: The country star and classic rock band will perform at the free Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight: New Year's Eve concert at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Nashville.

—Reporting by Sara Kitnick and Alli Rosenbloom

