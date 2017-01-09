That's right: E!'s own Will Marfuggi was in studio during the show along with social expert Justin Sylvester, TV expert Kristin Dos Santos and Rotten Tomatoes movie expert Grae Drake to make sure that you didn't miss a beat.

Download the E! News app at the iOS App Store and Google Play Store to immerse yourself in the night's must-see moments in the E! Live 360 video above.