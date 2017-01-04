Nikki Bella Wants to Start a Wine Business, But Brie Says She's Just Trying to Keep Up With John Cena: ''I'm Sick of You Saying That!''

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Janelle Monae

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Pics

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Saint, North

Kim Kardashian Returns to Social Media With Family Home Video

Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Admits She Was ''Insecure'' Growing Up With Kim & Kourtney, Recalls Thinking ''How the F--k Am I the Chubby One?''

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

"It's because of me!"

Nikki Bella wants to get into the wine business on tonight's episode of Total Divas, but Brie Bella just isn't into the idea and thinks Nikki just wants to "keep up" with her boyfriend John Cena.

The sisters are visiting Napa Valley when Nikki brings up the idea to Brie, and in this clip from the episode, Brie tells Nikki exactly what she thinks about the idea.

"What I think is that, why you like filling up your plate and why you wanna keep doing more and more business is cause that's how John is," Brie tells Nikki. "All John wants to do is fill up his plate, even if it's so full he wants to make sure it's overflowing. But he gives zero extra time to someone who's here in Napa with me."

Photos

Nikki Bella and John Cena's Love Story

Total Divas, John Cena

Brie continues, "You wanna be John."

But Nikki tells her that's not true.

"I don't wanna be John! I'm so sick of you saying that!" Nikki replies. "Anything I ever wanna do business-wise you always think it's because of John or because of this. No, it's because of me."

Watch the Total Divas clip above to see the sisters argue!

Watch a brand-new Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Total Divas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , John Cena , WWE , Top Stories