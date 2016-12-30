Is Girl Meets World Canceled? Here's Everything We Know

  • By
  • &

by Lauren Piester |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Yolanda Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Pics

Ellen Pompeo, Chris Ivery

Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery Welcome Baby No. 3

Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher

Bright Lights: What to Expect From Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' HBO Documentary

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's not looking good for Girl Meets World, but we refuse to give up hope just yet!

According to Shawn Hunter himself, the Disney Channel spinoff of the beloved series Boy Meets World is about to come to an end. Rider Strong revealed on his podcast, Literary Disco, that "the show ended" following production on season three. 

"We finished the third season of Girl Meets World—my brother and I were directing a lot of episodes and I acted in a couple—and the show ended," Strong said. 

As fans started freaking out, the show's writers did their best to calm fears on Twitter. 

Photos

Ranking Disney Channel's Best and Worst Original Movies

"As much as I love Shawn Hunter, having created his character and everything, you have to remember that he was wrong a lot," the first tweet read. "There is no official word as yet. Disney decision on season 4 coming soon. Officially, season 3 ends with 3 wonderful episodes in January." 

"Whatever happens, it has been a great joy to get to continue this story. If it is over, thank you. If not, we will keep giving our best," they continued. 

While that is somewhat of a comfort, the season three finale is titled "Girl Meets Goodbye," and features all your Boy Meets World faves, including Eric (Will Friedle), Shawn (Rider Strong), Mr. Feeny (William Daniels), Mr. Turner (Anthony Tyler Quinn), Cory's parents (William Russ and Betsy Randle), Minkus (Lee Norris), and both Morgans (Lindsay Ridgeway and Lily Nicksay). That sounds an awful lot like a fitting series finale to us..

Disney Channel had no comment, and no other cast members have commented either, though Rowan Blanchard and August Maturo have retweeted the tweets from the writers' room. 

Hopefully, however, this is not the end for the adorable show, or for this adult's Friday night plans that still include visits with the Matthews family. 

 Girl Meets World returns January 6 at 6 p.m. with an hour-long special on Disney Channel. 

TAGS/ Girl Meets World , TV , Top Stories