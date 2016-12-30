It's not looking good for Girl Meets World, but we refuse to give up hope just yet!

According to Shawn Hunter himself, the Disney Channel spinoff of the beloved series Boy Meets World is about to come to an end. Rider Strong revealed on his podcast, Literary Disco, that "the show ended" following production on season three.

"We finished the third season of Girl Meets World—my brother and I were directing a lot of episodes and I acted in a couple—and the show ended," Strong said.

As fans started freaking out, the show's writers did their best to calm fears on Twitter.