Watson herself helped costume designer Jacqueline Durran recreate the timeless look for the big screen. "We camera-tested a lot of yellows," Durran explained in Entertainment Weekly's Nov. 11 issue. "It was just trying to work out the tone." They settled on a satin organza, which "has a satin finish, so it's less transparent than other organza." While there is a built-in cage underneath, she said, it's mostly "layers of organza" to "give it a lift, for it to have a lightness."

Gold leaf and glitter were printed on the dress to echo the ballroom floor, as it's a gift from Madame De Garderobe (Audra McDonald). "For Emma, it was important that the dress was light and that it had a lot of movement. In Emma's reinterpretation, Belle is an active princess," Durran said. "She did not want a dress that was corseted or that would impede her in any way."