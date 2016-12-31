Hasbro
Say "bonjour" to Emma Watson!
E! News has the exclusive first look at the actress' Beauty and the Beast "Enchanting Melodies Belle Doll," available in stores and online retailers everywhere in January 2017. Press the button on Belle's stomach to hear Watson sing "Something There" from Disney's live-action musical. Made in the actress' likeness, the doll wears a golden gown with removable shoes.
Fans can also listen to a preview of the track here!
The toy retails for $19.99 and requires three A76 batteries (included).
Here's your exclusive first listen of @EmmaWatson? singing 'Something There' from Beauty and the Beast. #BeOurGuest pic.twitter.com/AWpcrDmELY— Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) December 31, 2016
Watson herself helped costume designer Jacqueline Durran recreate the timeless look for the big screen. "We camera-tested a lot of yellows," Durran explained in Entertainment Weekly's Nov. 11 issue. "It was just trying to work out the tone." They settled on a satin organza, which "has a satin finish, so it's less transparent than other organza." While there is a built-in cage underneath, she said, it's mostly "layers of organza" to "give it a lift, for it to have a lightness."
Gold leaf and glitter were printed on the dress to echo the ballroom floor, as it's a gift from Madame De Garderobe (Audra McDonald). "For Emma, it was important that the dress was light and that it had a lot of movement. In Emma's reinterpretation, Belle is an active princess," Durran said. "She did not want a dress that was corseted or that would impede her in any way."
For $49.99, fans can also buy the Beauty and the Beast "Deluxe Duo 2-Pack," which features Belle and Beast dolls, adorned in ballroom attire inspired by the characters' looks in the film.
Hasbro also manufactured a small doll set so Beauty and the Beast fans can recreate the "Enchanted Rose Scene." According to the company, "Kids, collectors and fans of this timeless classic will love to create their own magical moments with these small dolls." The set retails for $19.99 and includes a Belle doll, a Beast figure and an enchanted rose, plus themed accessories.
The "Castle Friends Collection" set costs $14.99 and features five of the most memorable characters from the live-action musical: Chip, Cogsworth, Lumiére, Plumette and Mrs. Potts.
Beauty and the Beast is in theaters March 17, 2017.
Bill Condon's film also stars Dan Stevens as Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, Josh Gad as Le Fou, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, Ewan McGregor as Lumière, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts and Stanley Tucci as Cadenza.