John Cena and Nikki Bella aren't afraid to show a little PDA.

With their busy work schedules, it's been hard for the couple to find time to spend together, so John and Nikki take advantage of their dinner date and share a very intimate moment in this clip from Wednesday's Total Divas.

"Let's do this every Saturday night, just you and I," John says to Nikki.

"OK," Nikki agrees. "I wanna give you a big kiss."

She then gets up and plants a big kiss on John.