Ain't no party like a Stefani-Shelton party!
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are vacationing at his Oklahoma ranch with her three sons Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2, as well as members of both of their extended families, including Gwen's brother Todd Stefani, his wife Jennifer Stefani and their children and Shelton's sister Endy Intieri, her husband Mike Intieri and their kids. The group had a big dance party at the house Thursday.
Mostly everyone but Gwen and Blake wore matching camo outfits—his favorite kind! The country star opted to remain in a dark T-shirt and jeans, but he did top the look with a nifty yacht captain's hat. Even Blake's dog Betty joined in on the fun.
Gwen posted on her Snapchat and Musical.ly accounts videos of the family's dance party. The group danced to songs like Stefani and Justin Timberlake's Trolls soundtrack song "What U Workin' With?," Maroon 5 and Kendrick Lamar's "Don't Wanna Know" and Bruno Mars' "24K Magic."
Gwen also shared a video that showed the neon "Blake's" sign from her music video "Make Me Like You" displayed on a wall in the ranch.
Gwen and Blake have been dating for more than a year. She and the kids celebrated Thanksgiving with Blake and his family, including his mother, in Oklahoma. Blake joined Gwen, the boys and their extended family at their California home on Christmas Eve.
Gwen and Blake have often spent time with each other's family members. Some of them are even Facebook friends.
The families' post-Christmas vacation may be cut short Saturday, when Blake is set to perform on NBC's New Year's Eve with Carson Daly event.
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)