While some say December is the best time of the year, January actually is.
Why? Because it's all about the new and improved version of yourself! You've probably spent the last month (or few months even) mulling over all the things that you could have, should have or would have done differently. Well, now you know better and you're feeling inspired to start out the year strong. If it's your birthday month, like Kate Bosworth, it's time to test your inner strength (don't worry, you got this).
As a matter of fact, we've all got this, but it doesn't hurt to dress for what you want and then go out there and get it!
If you're ready to take on 2017 and look good doing it, allow astrology to point you in the direction of your first purchase of the year. Click here to shop your star sign!
Want to spend more money? How about jackets under $100 to keep you warm?