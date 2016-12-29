No one can begin to imagine what Billie Lourd is feeling right now.

The young Scream Queens star has been at the forefront of everyone's thoughts after her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds passed away on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

In hopes of adding some love and light during this time of tremendous loss, Lourd's stepfather, Bruce Bozzi, who married her father Bryan Lourd in October 2016, took to Instagram to share a fond memory with Billie, along with a heartfelt message to his stepdaughter.

"@praisethelourd it's an honor to be your Stepfather. This day, your NYU grad day we had so much fun! Yankee Stadium your mom and I laughed our asses off, as she kept one fantastic line coming after the other - no less when we all fell asleep the night before in the smaller ceremony because it was so boring," he wrote with a photo of Billie, Debbie and Carrie at her college graduation.