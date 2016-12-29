Who knew John Conor Kennedy was trouble, trouble, trouble?

E! News confirms that Taylor Swift 's ex-boyfriend and the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, who prefers to go by Conor, was arrested in Aspen following a fight outside a nightclub.

Authorities tell us the 22-year-old was arrested on local charges of disorderly conduct related to a fight.

"At about 1:40 a.m. Aspen PD officers were dispatched to Bootsy Bellows…for a report of a person who was refusing to leave the premises," Aspen Assistant Chief Bill Linn said in a press release.

"While officers were on scene dealing with that situation, they witnessed a fight occurring on the street in front of the bar. Officers tried to separate the two men, who were ‘rolling around on the ground.'"