There's also the small matter of what catchphrase the new boss man will be using when he gives each week's unlucky celeb the boot. Former host and current President-Elect Donald Trump famously told his cast-offs, "You're fired." So what's Arnold got up his sleeve? He remained tight-lipped about the specifics, but did shed some light on the process to find the perfect phrase.

"The funny thing is, you never know on your own what works," he said. "I remember when I said the line 'I'll be back' in The Terminator, I had no idea that anyone would repeat that line or that it would be a great phrase. When I said it, I didn't even want to say it. I remember arguing with Jim Cameron…I said, ‘No, it sounds better "I will be back."' You try out different things and eventually something comes up."