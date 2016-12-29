Selena Gomez Will Be Featured on Paulina Rubio's New Album

Two of the biggest pop stars are making music together, and we really like it.
Mexican singer Paulina Rubiorevealed that she's teaming up with Selena Gomez for her upcoming album.
"My new album will be like one more of the team, as one more to the family. It's going to be a real warrior, and it's going to have a little of all the genres like banda and even pop, plus collaborations from DJ Snake and Selena Gomez. I tried to keep a key element: That the music is danceable" the singer said to Vanidades..
This news is music to our ears!
After taking a lengthy break to take care of herself, we saw the 24-year-old singer in the studio earlier this month.
Songwriter Justin Tranter posted a picture of the "Same Old Love" songstress putting on makeup in a music studio, hinting to fans that Gomez was recording new music.
"Music and love," Tranter captioned the post.
While fans freaked out about Gomez having new music, one of the most excited seemed to be Nick Jonasas he commented with the praise emoji (both hands in the air with blue shine).
Although Selenators can't wait to hear some new music from the star, they're happy that the singer put her health and wellness first.
Selena took a 90-day hiatus in rehab, where she shut off her cell phone and disconnected from the outside world.
"It was the most refreshing, calming, rejuvenating feeling," Selena answered in Thrive Global's questionnaire. "Now I rarely pick up my phone, and only limited people have access to me."