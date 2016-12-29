Ashley Greene is ready to ring in 2017 newly engaged!
The Hollywood actress headed to Instagram Thursday afternoon to reveal some exciting personal news. As it turns out, her longtime boyfriend Paul Khoury recently proposed during a holiday getaway.
"This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You've successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive," the Twilight star shared on Instagram. "I can't wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #loveofmylife #futurehusband."
As an added bonus, followers of the actress received video of the trip that occurred around December 19.
At the bottom of Bridal Veil Falls in New Zealand, Paul got down on one knee to ask the important question. Spoiler alert: She absolutely said yes.
"It's very magical babe," she said before the couple jumped for joy, kissed and teared up.
Earlier this month, the couple sparked engagement rumors when Ashley was spotted wearing a ring on that finger. Things weren't made official, however, until the pair posted on social media.
"I promise to put a smile on your face for the rest of our lives. You complete me in ways I didn't even know was possible," Paul shared on Instagram. "I love you more than anything and excited to take this next step in life with you! #foreverlove #myfutrewife #ShesGonnaBeAKhoury."
Congratulations to the couple on their happy news.