Rats. Roaches. Roommates. Many celebrities lived with these before they became famous and could afford nice things...namely houses.

Here are some examples of stars who have lived in crummy apartments in New York City, Los Angeles and other cities.

Adele When she was a teen, the songstress lived with her mother in a small apartment located above a discount store in south London.

The singer later became one of the most famous in the world, with more than $80.5 million in annual earnings.