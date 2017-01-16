Ethan Miller/Getty Images for BT PR
Rats. Roaches. Roommates. Many celebrities lived with these before they became famous and could afford nice things...namely houses.
Here are some examples of stars who have lived in crummy apartments in New York City, Los Angeles and other cities.
Adele When she was a teen, the songstress lived with her mother in a small apartment located above a discount store in south London.
The singer later became one of the most famous in the world, with more than $80.5 million in annual earnings.
Over the years, she went on to live in a one-bedroom $460,000 apartment in the posh Notting Hill neighborhood, which she later gifted to her mom, and a rented 10-bedroom English countryside mansion, which contained swimming pools, a tennis court and even a helicopter pad and a beach house in Brighton, Curbed reported.
In 2016, she bought a $9.5 million four-bedroom home in Beverly Hills in 2016, according to real estate website Trulia.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Lady Gaga Before she became famous, the singer, then known as Stefani Germanotta, moved out of her parents' home in Manhattan's Upper West Side to a small, one-bedroom apartment on the Lower East Side. There, she performed at clubs while hoping to catch her big break.
She ultimately got discovered at age 13 inside a boutique, where she met a man who was impressed by her singing and knew a voice teacher with connections to big artists.
Last September, almost 20 years and six Grammys later, the singer, now 30 years old, bought Frank Zappa's former seven-bedroom, six-bathroom Hollywood Hills home for $5.25 million, Variety reported.
Over the past few years, she has rented a $22,000 per month apartment in New York City.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Brie Larson The actress, who was born Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers, is known for her 2016 Oscar-winning role in Room. Before she became a big star, as a young girl, she, her sister and mother all shared, well, a room. In Burbank, California, near the film studios.
"We lived in just a studio apartment with just a room and a bed that came out of the wall," Larson told ABC News in 2016. "My mom couldn't afford even a Happy Meal. We ate Top Ramen."
"I had no toys and I had like two shirts, a pair of jeans and that was it," she recalled. "But I had my mom to myself and I remember it being the coolest period of time. I loved it. I really loved it."
Larson currently lives in a 3-bedroom house in Los Angeles.
Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock
Andy Samberg The SNL alum told New York Magazine he moved to New York in 1998 with three friends from summer camp and that they "crammed into what probably should have been a two-bedroom" apartment. He said they "sectioned things off into a four-bedroom by putting up a lot of curtains."
"That was an absolute disaster," he said. "We were all really broke, and those dudes were out of control. There was no one in the house that did any cleaning, so by halfway through the year there were rats and mice everywhere. I grew up in the Bay Area, so I'm fairly at one with nature, but this was different. California nature is lovely. New York nature is disgusting."
"At first, I was really grossed out by it, but by summertime, I remember lying on my couch watching TV with a water gun, and every time a mouse would run out from behind the TV, I would just spray it," Samberg said. "There was no, 'Let's try and catch them'; it was just like, 'Take a hike, buddy.'"
In 2014, The Los Angeles Times reported Samberg and wife Joanna Newsom bought iconic actor Charlie Chaplin's former 6,400-square-foot, 4-bedroom house in the Hollywood Hills for $6.25 million.
Splash News
Goldie Hawn "As a girl at 19, I was dropped off in a car in New York City, knowing I had a job at the World's Fair," the actress told People in 2015. "But the people I was supposed to live with weren't there any longer. I found a one-room, roach-infested apartment."
Hawn ultimately landed her big break in the late '60s, appearing on Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In and Good Morning, World.
Hawn and longtime partner Kurt Russell have for years owned a Manhattan apartment as well as a 6,300-square-foot 5-bedroom home in the posh Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. They put the latter home on the market for an asking price of $7.25 million last September.
Robert O'neil/Splash News
Padma Lakshmi The Top Chef host told New York Magazine she moved to New York City in 1974 at age 4 and lived with her mother in subsidized housing on the Upper East Side.
"I remember roller-skating down from 81st Street and meeting her for lunch in the summers. We'd eat falafel from a pushcart on First Avenue," she said. "Looking back, I'm amazed how much we ate street food. My perfect meal would be a pretzel with mustard and then an Italian ice."
Over the past few years, she's lived in a 1,300-square-foot, two-bedroom loft in Manhattan's East Village, which later sold for $1.58 million, and a condo in SoHo.
Charbonneau/Rex Shutterstock via ZUMA Press
Amy Schumer "I moved to NYC to become an actress in 2003 when I graduated from college," the comedienne and Trainwreck star told Brick Underground in 2010. "I found a small studio for the monthly rent of $1,275 in Chinatown via Craigslist where I dealt with a shady broker—again with my habit of gravitating towards abusive relationships—who tried to give me advice on how to hack it in this city."
"I thought I could afford the place but soon had to get a roommate—in a STUDIO," she said. "I placed an ad on Craigslist and found a student from Ohio willing to pay for half the rent to sleep on a loft bed. Luckily she was great and we'd sit around watching Sex and the City. Neither of us had much of a social life as bringing someone home was really tricky."
In 2015, Schumer lived in a $1.625 million penthouse in Manhattan's Upper West Side. She joked about her home in a BBC Radio 1 interview, saying, "I'm like the richest person I know and I have a one-bedroom and a walk up. My bed folds up into the wall and I iron there."
At the time, she was on her third season of Inside Amy Schumer and was enjoying more fame after the release of her first major film, Trainwreck, which made more than $140 million worldwide.
In 2016, Forbes determined Schumer is the world's fourth highest-paid comedian, with $17 million in annual earnings.
That year, she bought a 4,500-square foot, five-bedroom penthouse overlooking the Hudson River on the Upper West Side of Manhattan for $12.147 million, Variety reported.