Ben Mendelsohn and wife Emma Forrest have called it quits after four and a half years of marriage.

E! News has learned she filed for divorce last week, a week after the release of the 47-year-old Australian actor's latest film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Forrest, a writer, married Mendelsohn in June 2012. She lists Dec. 1 as the date they separated and irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. She is asking for physical custody of the couple's only child, 3-year-old daughter Carolina, with child visitation rights for the actor, as well as joint legal custody. Forrest also seeks spousal support and wants Mendelsohn to pay attorney fees and costs.

The two have not commented on their divorce.