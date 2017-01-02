Where can you see models arguing in their underwear at a New York City tourist attraction? Only on America's Next Top Model and in the clip below.

In the exclusive preview, model contestants Courtney and Binta get into an argument about, uh, selfies. Naturally.

Binta said she was initially excited to be paired with Courtney for the Highline challenge, but things quickly soured. "Courtney, when she's frustrated, her attitude just comes out," Binta said.

Things took a turn when Courtney isn't sure if she's using the right camera app.