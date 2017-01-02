VH1
VH1
Where can you see models arguing in their underwear at a New York City tourist attraction? Only on America's Next Top Model and in the clip below.
In the exclusive preview, model contestants Courtney and Binta get into an argument about, uh, selfies. Naturally.
Binta said she was initially excited to be paired with Courtney for the Highline challenge, but things quickly soured. "Courtney, when she's frustrated, her attitude just comes out," Binta said.
Things took a turn when Courtney isn't sure if she's using the right camera app.
"The challenge, it stressed me out. It was a big hot mess," she said.
Mind you, dear readers, that this is happening while they're in lingerie. On the Highline in New York City.
"Give me a second, arguing with me isn't going—" a frustrated Courtney said. "Here, take the phone."
Did she get her video and selfies? Tune in on Monday, Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. on VH1.
The revived America's Next Top Model is hosted by singer-actress Rita Ora with original series host and executive producer Tyra Banks taking on a behind the scenes role. Ken Mok, another original series veteran, is also back as executive producer.
"After creating an incredible, global brand, I am beyond excited to have the show reborn. I will continue as executive producer, but must turn my attention to new business endeavors, so I want to find a new host," Banks said before Rita Ora's role was announced. "I'm pumped to identify that person and bring back the show. Top Model fans, you demanded that the show come back, and VH1 answered the call. Get ready for a fierce-a-fied rebirth!"
Ashley Graham, Drew Elliott and Law Roach serve as the new judges.