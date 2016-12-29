Serena Williams Is Engaged to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams is engaged!
A rep for the tennis star confirms to E! News that she and her boyfriend, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, are ready to say "I do!"
Williams first shared the news via her verified Reddit account (because, duh), posting a sweet poem beside a cartoon sketch of Ohanian getting down on one knee.
"I came home/ A little late/ Someone had a bag packed for me/ And a carriage awaited," she wrote. "Destination: Rome/ To escort me to my very own 'charming'/ Back to where our stars first collided."
She continued, "And now it was full circle/ At the same table we first met by chance/ This time he made it not by chance/ But by choice/ Down on one knee/ He said 4 words/ And I said yes."
Ohanian responded to the post via his own Reddit account "kn0thing" (hence the "Mrs. kn0thing" in the drawing), writing, "And you made me the happiest man on the planet."
The couple reportedly first started dating in 2015 after Williams' fling with Drake, and all of her friends and family are thrilled.
Stuart C. Wilson, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
In fact, a source tells E! News Williams' friends are "so happy" for her. "They've never seen Serena this happy before with a man. It sounds cheesy, but it was love at first sight."
Though the insider notes that they are "pretty opposite in many ways," they are also very similar. "They laugh non-stop and that really fuels their relationship," the insider says. "They are on the same page in life and are excited to start something great with each other and build and grow a family."
As for a wedding date? We're told they're hoping for it to happen in "about a year." Our source notes, "Serena is excited to plan that!"
Congratulations to the happy couple!