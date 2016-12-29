Netflix has a little gift for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life fans. Well, some may call it a gift, others may call it trolling. Since the Gilmore Girls revival dropped on Friday, Nov. 25, fans have been speculating about the cliffhanger ending and Netflix took to Facebook to stoke those flames. This is your one and only spoiler warning.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life ended with Rory (Alexis Bledel) telling her mom, Lorelai (Lauren Graham) that she's pregnant. Fade to black. Cut to "Where You Lead" and the credits. That's how the GG revival ended. While we don't know if there will ever be more Gilmore Girls we also don't know for sure who the father is, but it's pretty obvious…or is it?