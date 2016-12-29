Just one day after Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher passed away, her mother Debbie Reynolds died at the age of 84.

On Wednesday, Debbie was hospitalized after suffering a stroke and hours later her son, Todd Fisher, confirmed her passing to E! News.

"She went to be with Carrie," Todd said. "In fact, those were the last words she spoke this morning."

Last Friday, Carrie suffered a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles and passed away on Tuesday.