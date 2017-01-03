Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
We're not going to lie: The competition for Best Actress in a Mini-Series or TV Movie is stiff—but if Sarah Paulson doesn't win this year's Golden Globe, rest assured she'll place on many a best dressed list.
She always has.
The true celeb style fanatic knows that nominated actresses tend to up their red-carpet style for the award season—it's what we call in the industry "campaigning." They make more appearances, looking always fashion-forward and flawless, in the best, most eye-catching ensembles. It's their season to win, after all.
If you look back at her red-carpet choices, you'll see Paulson is on one constant crusade. Or, one could also argue that The People v. O. J. Simpson star doesn't campaign at all—she just has a bold style perspective that demands our attention. Always.
Let us explain.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
To say that the actress has a penchant for sparkle is an understatement. Sarah loves her embellishments like a beauty queen loves sequins. However, the American Horror Story star also has an affinity for structure, as evidenced by the Vera Wang pearl-embroidered peplum top and skirt (from the designer's spring 2017 collection) she wore to the 2017 Critic's Choice Awards. It was edgy in all the right ways and the perfect complement to her award win.
John Shearer/WireImage
Of course, we cannot forget Sarah's green couture Prada dress from the 2016 Emmys. It was a divisive gown, with some loving the high-fashion fringe and others disapproving of the mermaid appeal. Whichever the case, it was one of the most talked-about moments of the award show (along with her emotional speech dedicated to Marcia Clark, of course).
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
This time last year, the nominated actress turned heads at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards in a sequin Naeem Khan minidress, paired with satin Brian Atwood pumps and Kwait diamonds. Sarah stood poised in a playfully youthful silhouette yet looked mature with the high neckline. Although she didn't win, the contrasting elements in this dress should be noted!
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Also needing an honorable mention: this edgy, slicked-back hairstyle we need to try.
Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
At the 2015 Emmys, Paulson graced the red carpet in yet another sequin stunner—this time in an off-the-shoulder yet still structural gown by Prabal Gurung. One could argue the color was subtle, but when flashes hit the dress, the midnight blue was striking in only the way old Hollywood sirens used to sparkle.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Finally, there's the Armani Privé gown from the 2014 Emmys that so many designated the black cloud upon the red carpet. Whatever your opinion, you cannot deny that it was the only dress of its kind. In a sea of mermaid silhouettes and silk draping, Sarah was unique and, more importantly, self-assured. That confidence garnered her a best dressed win from Vanity Fair and will continue to complement her style this upcoming red carpet season...whether she is nominated for an award or not.
What will she wear to the 2017 Golden Globes? Perhaps something sparkly. Maybe something structural. Most likely something deserving of a Best Dressed win.