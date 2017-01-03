We're not going to lie: The competition for Best Actress in a Mini-Series or TV Movie is stiff—but if Sarah Paulson doesn't win this year's Golden Globe, rest assured she'll place on many a best dressed list.

She always has.

The true celeb style fanatic knows that nominated actresses tend to up their red-carpet style for the award season—it's what we call in the industry "campaigning." They make more appearances, looking always fashion-forward and flawless, in the best, most eye-catching ensembles. It's their season to win, after all.