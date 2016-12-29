Carrie Fisher's Wishful Drinking, Debbie Reynolds' Will & Grace Episodes Scheduled to Honor Stars

Carrie Fisher, Wishful Drinking

HBO

HBO is paying tribute to Carrie Fisher. The cable channel will re-air her 2010 Emmy-nominated special Wishful Drinking on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 9 p.m. on HBO's main channel.

The feature-length adaptation of Fisher's hit one-woman stage show coupled with interviews with family and friends and archival footage received two Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special.

Can't wait until Sunday, Jan. 1? It's on HBO Go to view whenever you please.

Fisher will appear opposite her mother, Debbie Reynolds, in a new documentary Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. The HBO documentary will premiere sometime in 2017. HBO's documentary head Shelia Nevins told Variety they are being cautious with the timing considering Fisher's passing on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Reynolds' passing on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Debbie Reynolds, Will &amp;amp; Grace

Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"It's a love story," Nevins told Variety. "Carrie wanted to make Bright Lights for Debbie and Debbie wanted to make it for Carrie."

The movie debuted at Cannes and the New York Film Festival.

"It's life with Carrie and Debbie. It's about both of them trying to stand upright, both having their frailties—age on the one hand and mental illness on the other," Nevins said. "It's a love story about a mother and daughter—they happen to be Carrie and Debbie."

Fisher had discussed turning her newest book, The Princess Diarist, into a one-woman show with HBO prior to her untimely death.

Logo is also set to honor Reynolds with a block of programming. According to TVLine, a 12-epiosde Will & Grace marathon featuring all of Reynolds' appearances, she played mom to Debra Messing's Grace, will start Friday, Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 31, at midnight. Logo will air the episode of RuPaul's Drag Race that featured Reynolds as a guest judge and her episodes of Roseanne and Golden Girls will follow.

Wishful Drinking reairs on HBO on Sunday, Jan. 1. A premiere date for Bright Lights will be set at a later date.

