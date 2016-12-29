A photo posted by Evan Ross (@realevanross) on Dec 27, 2016 at 8:49am PST

The holiday spirit is still in the air!

Proud dad Evan Ross shared an adorable picture of his daughter, Jagger Snow, on Instagram two days ago. The nearly 17-month-old cutie proved she's mastered the art of duck lips while sporting precious reindeer antlers. Evan's big sister, actress Tracee Ellis Ross, helped capture the precious moment.

"Auntie Tracee @traceeellisross worked for 20 minutes to get this photo," the 28-year actor old captioned. "#merryxmas from baby jagger."