Just like Gretchen Wieners and "fetch," Lindsay Lohan is determined to make Mean Girls 2 happen.

The 30-year-old actress sat down with CNN for a Facebook Live chat on Thursday, during which she revealed she's been pushing for a sequel to the film for a while now.

"I have been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2. It is not in my hands," she said. "I know Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount [Pictures] are very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it."