Square toes, round toes, peep toes begone!

In order to act like an A-list this winter, you better be swapping the above styles for something with a pointed toe.

When it comes to short boots, Chrissy Teigen's suggestion for you is to find a pair with a little give around the ankle. Especially if you're someone with muscular calves, the looser the fit, the longer and leaner the bottom of your legs will look. It's also the perfect choice/disguise for those thick wool socks (that aren't particularly pretty) you love sporting in the colder months.

Next up, Gigi's hot tip!