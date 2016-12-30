BG001/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Square toes, round toes, peep toes begone!
In order to act like an A-list this winter, you better be swapping the above styles for something with a pointed toe.
When it comes to short boots, Chrissy Teigen's suggestion for you is to find a pair with a little give around the ankle. Especially if you're someone with muscular calves, the looser the fit, the longer and leaner the bottom of your legs will look. It's also the perfect choice/disguise for those thick wool socks (that aren't particularly pretty) you love sporting in the colder months.
Next up, Gigi's hot tip!
Swap your usual leather for something softer! Velvet is this season's coolest textile, so of course everyone's favorite supermodel, Gigi Hadid, is the one sporting it.
Or maybe you're more into taking your pointed toes to new heights like Alessandra Ambrosio(weather permitting).
If you're a stud-lover, something like these Alexa Chung-worthy embellished pointed-toe boots are perfect for spicing up your New Year.
And lastly, the classic pointy-toe pump will never go out of style. Wear a pair like Emily Ratajkowski's around the office and enjoy the bossy feeling they'll give you.
Are you online shopping yet?