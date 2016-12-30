5 Days, 5 Ways: The Shoe Style You Need to Act Like an A-List This Winter

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Burgan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jessica Alba

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Pics

Ellen Pompeo, Chris Ivery

Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery Welcome Baby No. 3

ESC: Box Braids, Beyonce

Need-to-Know Origin Stories Behind Your Favorite Celeb Braids

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: 5 Days 5 Ways, Chrissy Teigen

BG001/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Square toes, round toes, peep toes begone!

In order to act like an A-list this winter, you better be swapping the above styles for something with a pointed toe.

When it comes to short boots, Chrissy Teigen's suggestion for you is to find a pair with a little give around the ankle. Especially if you're someone with muscular calves, the looser the fit, the longer and leaner the bottom of your legs will look. It's also the perfect choice/disguise for those thick wool socks (that aren't particularly pretty) you love sporting in the colder months.

Next up, Gigi's hot tip!

Photos

How to Dress Like Meghan Markle

ESC: 5 Days 5 Ways, Gigi Hadid

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Swap your usual leather for something softer! Velvet is this season's coolest textile, so of course everyone's favorite supermodel, Gigi Hadid, is the one sporting it. 

ESC: 5 Days 5 Ways, Alessandra Ambrosio

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Or maybe you're more into taking your pointed toes to new heights like Alessandra Ambrosio(weather permitting). 

Photos

Office Party Holiday Dresses

ESC: 5 Days 5 Ways, Alexa Chung

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

If you're a stud-lover, something like these Alexa Chung-worthy embellished pointed-toe boots are perfect for spicing up your New Year.

ESC: 5 Days 5 Ways, Emily Ratajkowski

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Take-Two Interactive

And lastly, the classic pointy-toe pump will never go out of style. Wear a pair like Emily Ratajkowski's around the office and enjoy the bossy feeling they'll give you.

Are you online shopping yet?

TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Chrissy Teigen , Alessandra Ambrosio , Alexa Chung , Emily Ratajkowski , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , 5 Days, 5 Ways