UPDATE: Ellen Pompeo shared a picture of her son Thursday afternoon. "Eli Christopher," she wrote on Instagram. "Chris Ivery just fell a notch.. I've got a new guy."

Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery are now the proud parents of three, her rep confirms to E! News.

"Family and baby are all doing great," the Grey's Anatomy actress' rep told Us Weekly Thursday, shortly after pictures of Ivery hiking with his newborn child were published by The Daily Mail. Details, including the baby's measurements, name, sex and weight, have not yet been revealed.

The couple, who wed in 2007, are already parents to Stella Luna, 7, and Sienna May, 2. Pompeo gave birth to Stella in 2009, while her second daughter arrived via surrogate in 2014.