How Debbie Reynolds Tried to Preserve Hollywood History

The iconic ivory pleated halted dress the late Marilyn Monroe wore in the 1955 movie The Seven Year Itch, also part of Reynolds' collection, was auctioned off for $4.6 million. A red dress Monroe wore in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes fetched $1.2 million.

Also sold: Charlie Chaplin's bowler hat from The Little Tramp for $110,000 and Julie Andrews' guitar from The Sound of Music for $140,000.

"My lifetime dream has been to assemble and preserve the history of the Hollywood film industry," Reynolds told the The Las Vegas Sun in 2011. "Hollywood has been an enormous part of my life, as I know it has been for countless fans all over the world. This collection represents a lifetime of collecting Hollywood artifacts, and this is a rare opportunity to own a piece of Hollywood history for those who love the movies as much as I do."

The actress had bought many of the items in her collection at auctions and private sales and also received some as gifts, The Las Vegas Sun reported. Studios such as MGM, Fox and Columbia Pictures had thrown away many of the items she acquired.