Trey Songz Arrested in Detroit After Destroying Concert Stage

Trey Songz is ending 2016 with some legal issues.

The Detroit Police Department confirms to E! News the R&B singer (whose real name is Tremaine Neverson) was arrested Wednesday night when he refused to leave the stage at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit.

Songz was performing at the fourth annual Big Show at the Joe alongside other artists, including Young M.A. and Lil Yachty. However, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department told us when organizers informed the 32-year-old singer his time onstage was up, he became belligerent and irate, throwing microphones and speakers from the stage.

We're told Detroit Police who were working the event tried to calm the situation down, but the singer continued being irate.

A Twitter user in attendance at the show caught the moment on camera and posted it to the social media site (which Songz eventually re-posted), writing, "They turned off his mic so he fsu'd @TreySongz #BigShowAtTheJoe."

Detroit officials tell us Songz was subsequently arrested and taken into custody for malicious destruction of property and obstructing arrest. 

He was arraigned Thursday morning and released on a $25,000 bond, which he had to pay ten-percent of. His next court date for the incident is scheduled for January 5, 2017.

