Bella Thorne Debuts Short, Blue Hair

Bella Thorne is heading into the New Year with a whole new look.

The 19-year-old former Disney star became known for her long, luscious red locks over the years, but she decided it was time for something different. Thorne stepped out on Wednesday night with dark blue, navy tresses, which she chopped right above her shoulders—a major change as we head into 2017.

In fact, before going out, she took to Twitter to share a video of her new hair, noting the need for change: "Short blue hair don't care?" she wrote, adding, "#change."