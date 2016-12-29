Inside Debbie Reynolds and Elizabeth Taylor's Complicated Friendship

Debbie—America's Sweetheart—was in utter disbelief. "I was a virgin when I married Eddie, but Elizabeth had been married three times. I was devastated because I had two children," she told The Daily Mail. "I was very religious so I didn't believe in divorce, but they laid guilt on me that I was keeping them and true love apart. So, I finally let Eddie off the hook. I told him to go."

Seemingly overnight, she became a single mom to Carrie and Todd Fisher. "When he left, I raised the children," Debbie told People. "He never sent any money, so I found it a little scary."

In 1960, Debbie married millionaire businessman Harry Karl (who later gambled away her fortune). Elizabeth, meanwhile, left Eddie in 1965 for Richard Burton, her co-star in Cleopatra.

The actresses went seven years without speaking to one another.