Look Back on Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd's Last Public Appearance Together

  • By
  • &

by Lily Harrison |

It's hard to believe that less than two years after making a public appearance together, both Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher are gone.

The acting legends attended the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards where the Singin' in the Rain star accepted the 51st Lifetime Achievement Award at the 21st annual ceremony.

The mother-daughter duo was all smiles at the black-tie affair, and Fisher even presented the award to her mom.

"I'm very close to this year's Lifetime Achievement Award honoree," Fisher told the star-studded audience before joking, "This is an extraordinarily kind, gifted and funny woman who would give the shirt off her back if Vivien Leigh hadn't once worn it in Gone With the Wind."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2016's Fallen Stars

Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

But, in true Reynolds fashion, the iconic entertainer poked fun back at her daughter during her acceptance speech.

"My favorite picture, well I did a few, was Singin' in the Rain. I want to thank the Screen Actors Guild for awarding me with this tonight, it's very unexpected. I've been in the business now 66 years so I'm very excited to be here."

Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Billie Lourd, SAG Awards

PatrickMcMullan.com via AP Images

She continued, pointing to a screen still of herself from the famous aforementioned movie, "Some of you may not remember this, but I had a bun. At the back of my head I had a big bun, an ugly bun. I'd warned me daughter Carrie who'd just gotten a part in a picture, Princess Leia in Star Wars, and I said, ‘Carrie be careful of any weird hairdos.' So, luckily, George gave her two buns. Thank you, George."

Debbie Reynolds, Billie Lourd

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The two ladies were joined by Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, that evening, who posed with the stars on the red carpet before the award was handed out.

Our thoughts go out to Billie and the rest of her family.

