It's hard to believe that less than two years after making a public appearance together, both Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher are gone.

The acting legends attended the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards where the Singin' in the Rain star accepted the 51st Lifetime Achievement Award at the 21st annual ceremony.

The mother-daughter duo was all smiles at the black-tie affair, and Fisher even presented the award to her mom.

"I'm very close to this year's Lifetime Achievement Award honoree," Fisher told the star-studded audience before joking, "This is an extraordinarily kind, gifted and funny woman who would give the shirt off her back if Vivien Leigh hadn't once worn it in Gone With the Wind."