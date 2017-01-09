Let's face it. The fashion industry wants nothing more than to forget the painfully dark era that encompassed celeb trends in the early 2000s.

Young starlets like Lauren Conradand Hilary Duff made it cool to rock what most would (and very well should) consider some major style faux pas nowadays, but back in 2006, if you weren't sporting a Von Dutch trucker hat, shimmery lavender eyeshadow and silky camisoles on the reg, then you just couldn't kick it with the in-crowd.

Lucky for red carpet mainstays like Mandy Moore and Alexis Bledel, most have graduated from their go-to ensembles (we're looking at you layered tank tops) to a sense of style much more refined, mature and effortlessly classic.

So what are you waiting for?! Relive your fave divas' most epic transformations more than 10 years in the making below: