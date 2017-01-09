Getty Images
Let's face it. The fashion industry wants nothing more than to forget the painfully dark era that encompassed celeb trends in the early 2000s.
Young starlets like Lauren Conradand Hilary Duff made it cool to rock what most would (and very well should) consider some major style faux pas nowadays, but back in 2006, if you weren't sporting a Von Dutch trucker hat, shimmery lavender eyeshadow and silky camisoles on the reg, then you just couldn't kick it with the in-crowd.
Lucky for red carpet mainstays like Mandy Moore and Alexis Bledel, most have graduated from their go-to ensembles (we're looking at you layered tank tops) to a sense of style much more refined, mature and effortlessly classic.
So what are you waiting for?! Relive your fave divas' most epic transformations more than 10 years in the making below:
Lizzie McGuire's Hilary Duff dished out all the style inspo we could've dreamed of back in the day, and her cupcake-inspired frock with a rocker chic edge at the 2004 Kids' Choice Awards was no exception. She's yet to revive her metallic gold clutch and kitten heels since, and for that, we thank her.
The reality TV darling turned lifestyle guru made being arguably unoriginal (and dare we say basic) into a major empire after waving au revoir to Laguna Beach and The Hills. Luckily, Lauren Conrad also left her poorly highlighted tresses, chunky beaded necklaces and cuffed denim capris in the past... where they belong.
If A Walk to Remember didn't cement Mandy Moore's status as Hollywood's golden girl, this 2004 look certainly helped her case. Sure, Mandy's silky bronze gown was cheesy and her fake tan even cheesier, but the singer-actress oozed confidence and that's what matters, right?! Suffice to say the This Is Us star's style is now totally timeless, and requires a lot less time spent in the tanning booth.
Bubble dresses were all the rage when Whitney Port taught us that landing a hotshot job in New York City and an Australian boyfriend was totally feasible. But since ditching Malibu Barbie as a style icon, Whitney's mastered the art of vintage wear without sacrificing an ounce of glam.
Graphic tees had a special moment in the early 2000s (Who could forget the infamous "Jesus Is My Homeboy" number?!), and Alexis Bledel followed suit in this bizarre iteration from the great state of Alaska. What players and Alaska had to do with each other is still unknown, but thankfully the Gilmore Girls actress banked a much better stylist in the years that followed.
Asymmetrical skirt? Check. Sequins that doubled as noise makers? Yep. Pencil thin eyebrows? You betcha. Lacey Chabert hit all the cringe-worthy style must-haves with this red carpet ensemble, but the Mean Girls star has since traded all of the above for a much more laid back vibe. Don't worry, on Wednesdays she still wears pink.
Oh, Kaley Cuoco. There was zero shame in her early 2000s style game. From the Von Dutch trucker hat to the ill-fitting leather jacket and ultra-low rise denim, the Big Bang Theory star's closet was a recipe for disaster. Kaley still takes fashion risks, just far less frightening fashion risks.
In their younger years, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen rarely picked just one standout trend as they dressed for the day, but instead created quite a mashup of every hot style essential (rubber bracelets included) and sported them all at once. Then as they grew up, the famous twins elevated their wardrobes to a whole 'nother level of fashion forward.
Emma Watson stole our hearts as the witty voice of reason in the Harry Potter franchise, but there was certainly nothing logical or clever about pairing an oversized blazer with even baggier jeans. Now the 26-year-old never misses the mark when it comes to casting a spell on her fans with her sleek style.
Kristin Cavallari could never let go of her platinum blond 'do, but for the sake of fashion critics everywhere, the reality star left plunging scarf dresses and prom-inspired heels back in Laguna Beach. The rest isn't unwritten after all.
Which early 2000s trend were you glad to see left far, far behind? Sound off in the comments!