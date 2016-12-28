Officials may say Debbie Reynolds passed away from a stroke, but many are drawn to believe that this icon died from a broken heart.
Just one day after the world mourned the death of her daughter and beloved actress Carrie Fisher, E! News learned that Fisher's mother, who became a Hollywood staple throughout her successful 70-year career, has left us as well.
Reynolds' son, Todd Fisher, confirmed the death to E! News, and tells us, "She went to be with Carrie. In fact, those were the last words she spoke this morning."
Reynolds had been hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after suffering a medical emergency at a Beverly Hills residence, and now that the worst has become a reality, a number of Reynolds' former co-stars, friends and admirers have taken to social media to share their grief over this heartbreaking loss.
So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It's such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my "mom" for years & I loved her dearly.A legend.— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 29, 2016
Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can't believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie.— Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 29, 2016
Truly heartbroken to hear @DebbieReynolds1 has died. She was a wonderfully warm friend and colleague. Praying for Todd & Billie. #RIPDebbie pic.twitter.com/P85OVsMBUt— Joan Collins (@Joancollinsdbe) December 29, 2016
No this is all too heartbreaking. Meeting Debbie Reynolds was one of the highlights of my life. Carrie Fisher was a Goddess of Comedy. #RIP— Caroline Rhea (@CarolineRhea) December 29, 2016
Oh man... #DebbieReynolds #RIP #BrokenHeart— Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) December 29, 2016
?????????? wow...... this sad news makes me wanna hug my mama and never let go...... pic.twitter.com/WX7vN63x0k— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 29, 2016
It is beyond astonishing that both @carrieffisher & @DebbieReynolds1 have left this earth. I overwhelmingly adored & admired them both. ??? pic.twitter.com/emLn1ZvwUd— Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) December 29, 2016
Heartbreakingly, #DebbieReynolds passes away a day after her daughter @carrieffisher. Now rewatching her be genius in @AlbertBrooks' MOTHER. https://t.co/0DljZwjKV6— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 29, 2016
I find this incredibly heartbreaking and beautiful at the same time. #rip to these beautiful souls. Thank you for showering us w/ your gifts https://t.co/Ol98dZDsbx— LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) December 29, 2016
The most incredible love is when one can't live without the other...#RIP #DebbieReynolds— Constance Zimmer (@ConstanceZimmer) December 29, 2016
This is too much.— Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 29, 2016
My daughter asked if it's possible to die from a broken heart. I think Debbie Reynold's knew her daughter needed her. God granted her wish— Al Roker (@alroker) December 29, 2016
Damn. RIP Debbie Reynolds. Legendary entertainer. I'm sure broken hearted by the loss of her daughter.— Dane Cook (@DaneCook) December 29, 2016
There are no words left. RIP #DebbieReynolds— Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 29, 2016
Now Hollywood royalty Debbie Reynolds has passed like her daughter Carrie Fisher. Brilliant singer, dancer actress. It's SO sad. RIP— Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) December 29, 2016
Such sad news to report, but word has just come in that Debbie Reynolds died. Her son's statement said "She's with Carrie."— Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 29, 2016
I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 29, 2016
Deepest condolences to the family of Debbie Reynolds. I was just notified of her passing. Such a talented charming lady & a good mother -B pic.twitter.com/83hIROaXSc— Barbara Eden (@Barbara_Eden) December 29, 2016
My favorite Debbie Reynolds recording. She was one of the last of the true H'wood talents: actress, singer, dancer: https://t.co/67zWUUHDhv— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 29, 2016
Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016.— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 29, 2016
There is nothing harder than having to bury a child. Debbie died of a broken heart, but she's with her daughter now. https://t.co/G3pcQCoViK— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 29, 2016
Yes you can die of a broken heart ?? #RIPTogether #DebbieReynolds #CarrieFisher— Spinderella (@Spindeezy) December 29, 2016
Wow. To die of a broken heart. #debbiereynolds #carriefisher— Megan Boone (@MeganBoone) December 29, 2016
Dear Debbie Reynolds, I totally get it. Hug her so tight for all of us.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 29, 2016
I've had occasion to hear of husbands going within days of their wives and vice versa. But never before a Mom for her...RIP #DebbieReynolds— Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) December 29, 2016
There are no words. Just that we all want 2 surround Billie with loving strength & support. Please give her space media. Please. Please.— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) December 29, 2016
There is nothing more devastating than a mother having to bury her child. RIP #DebbieReynolds Another heartbreaking loss.— Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) December 29, 2016
Debbie Reynolds was pure class. She was loving, talented, beautiful, unsinkable. I feel sorry for anyone who never got a chance to meet her. pic.twitter.com/XrIDFuLfYU— Larry King (@kingsthings) December 29, 2016
This year the world has turned upside down & the seas r extinguishing all the brightest lights @carrieffisher @DebbieReynolds1 OY x 1000000— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2016
#DebbieReynolds has just died. This is too hard to comprehend. Beautiful, talented, devoted to her craft, she follows Carrie, dead days ago.— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 29, 2016
i love you billie. so so much. rest in peace, debbie reynolds.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 29, 2016
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Reynolds was perhaps best known for singing and dancing her way into Gene Kelly's heart as Kathy Selden in 1952's Singin' in the Rain, one of the most famous movie musicals of all time.
She also garnered the praise of younger generations as the endearing grandma Aggie in Disney Channel's Halloweentown and for her role on Will & Grace as Grace's (Messing) overbearing mother.
Our thoughts go out to Fisher and Reynolds' family during this devastating time.