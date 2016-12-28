In her day, Debbie Reynolds did it all. Subsequently, her day lasted for decades.

The actress, who became a national treasure as the star of one of the most beloved movies of all time and went on to enjoy a nearly 70-year career in film, television and theater, has died. She was 84. Her son, Todd Fisher, confirmed the news to the Associated Press.

No cause was immediately announced. Reynolds had been hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after reportedly suffering a stroke at Todd's home, barely a day after daughter Carrie Fisher died at the age of 60 following a heart attack.