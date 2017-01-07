Getty Images
When it comes to the Golden Globes, Hollywood's next generation always has a place on stage.
Back in 1962, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association decided to profile a daughter or son of one of the industry's most respected talents to serve as Miss or Mr. Golden Globe.
What came next was a yearly tradition that has introduced many second and third generation stars.
Ever since Eva Six and Donna Douglas kicked things off, several of today's most famous faces were given the opportunity to shine in front of millions of viewers.
Melanie Griffith and Laura Dern were given the role back in the ‘70s and ‘80s respectively. In the ‘90s, actors like Joely Fisher and Freddie Prinze Jr. also took on the title.
Rumer Willis, Francesca Eastwood, Greer Grammer and Corinne Foxx followed before this year's famous faces were announced.
Back in November, Sylvester Stallone's daughters made history when they were announced as joint Miss Golden Globes for 2017. Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet are the first set of "multiple siblings" to be chosen for the role.
"We're thrilled to not only be part of the Golden Globe tradition, but to be making history as the first set of siblings ever chosen for the title and duties," they said in a statement. "We are proud to be part of the HFPA family, an organization that multiple times has recognized our father's work in film."
Steve Granitz/WireImage
President of the HFPA Lorenzo Soria added, "The Stallone sisters will continue our time honored tradition of handing out the statuettes at the awards ceremony," he said. "Each of the lovely young women in the triad have had success whether it be in academics, sports or pursuing a modeling career. With being raised by such role models Sylvester and Jennifer, we can't wait to see what the future has in store for these ladies."
If you think the job is a walk in the park, Corinne previously admitted to us that there is a lot of pressure before the show goes live in Hollywood.
"I don't want to trip. I don't want to fall, I don't want to drop the award..." she told E! News' Will Marfuggi. "Jennifer Lawrence gets away with it, so I should be fine, right?" The University of Southern California Trojan ended up doing a stellar job.
While Mr. or Miss Golden Globe remains busy throughout the night, they can't help but cheer on their favorite movies and TV series from the past year. If they're lucky, they also may get to meet a few famous faces.
And for others, their time on stage may just include a special shoutout from their parents.
"I couldn't be prouder to introduce tonight's Miss Golden Globe," Melanie told the crowd back in 2006. "My daughter Dakota Johnson." Talk about a night to remember.
