When it comes to the Golden Globes, Hollywood's next generation always has a place on stage.

Back in 1962, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association decided to profile a daughter or son of one of the industry's most respected talents to serve as Miss or Mr. Golden Globe.

What came next was a yearly tradition that has introduced many second and third generation stars.

Ever since Eva Six and Donna Douglas kicked things off, several of today's most famous faces were given the opportunity to shine in front of millions of viewers.

Melanie Griffith and Laura Dern were given the role back in the ‘70s and ‘80s respectively. In the ‘90s, actors like Joely Fisher and Freddie Prinze Jr. also took on the title.