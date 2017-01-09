Lights, camera, transformation!

Before many Real Housewives were throwing shade, whooping it up or owning it in front of the camera, they were simply your average moms, wives and businesswomen killing it in their neighborhoods.

Preparing for a national magazine photo shoot? Not on the itinerary. Hitting a red carpet under the Hollywood lights? Sorry, these ladies would probably be at a school PTA meeting instead.

But once they were approached to star on Bravo's addictive reality TV franchise, some things totally changed for the better.

When the Real Housewives of Orange County first premiered in March 2006, the original cast didn't exactly know what to expect. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the O.G.s of the O.C. including Vicki Gunvalson didn't even predict anything huge would come out of the unscripted series.