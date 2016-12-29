Let's set the scene: You've made it to the party, and you're stunning. You have on the perfect NYE sparkling dress, killer heels, a winter coat and a face that melts hearts. There's nothing stopping you from entering in 2017 as the bombshell you're meant to be. Until your eyes gaze along the edges of the party, and you realize that there isn't a coat check. Your friends grab your hand and pull you onto the dance floor, and there you are, dancing awkwardly with your coat and bag in your arms—inconvenience much?

If you're in a city that gets pretty cold, you may not run into the problem as often. If you do, Paris Hilton has the jacket for you.