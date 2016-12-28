Roughly 24 hours ago, the world was given the tragic news of Carrie Fisher's passing.

Many of the iconic actress' former co-stars, friends and family members have spoken out to mourn her death, share fond memories and offer their condolences to her loved ones who are now left with the devastating reality of her absence.

As we continue to try and make whatever sense we can of what happened (and probably binge our favorite Star Wars flicks), let us share with you everything we know so far about Fisher's death: