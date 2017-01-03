Some friendships come and go, but every once in a blue moon a bestie comes around and stays with you for life.

Case in point? Why, none other than Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps.

The two lovable actresses have not only been close for decades, but they've remained by each other's sides throughout both of their successful careers.

"I'm so in love with her," the Manchester by the Sea actress recently gushed to People about her BFF.

"She's proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That's the love of my life right there."