Jeff Vespa/VF11/Getty Images
Jeff Vespa/VF11/Getty Images
Some friendships come and go, but every once in a blue moon a bestie comes around and stays with you for life.
Case in point? Why, none other than Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps.
The two lovable actresses have not only been close for decades, but they've remained by each other's sides throughout both of their successful careers.
"I'm so in love with her," the Manchester by the Sea actress recently gushed to People about her BFF.
"She's proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That's the love of my life right there."
Not only are the two often one another's dates on the red carpet for events like the Tony Awards and the like, but Philipps serves as the godmother to Williams' daughter Matilda Ledger.
And between the selfies on the Cougar Town actress' Instagram account, endless gushing about each other in interviews over the years, the girls' trips to far and away exotic locations, there's simply no denying the fact that these two ladies are exactly what the term #friendshipgoals embodies.
Let's sit back and take a peek at their cutest moments over the many, many years of their close connection in the gallery above, shall we?