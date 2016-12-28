What's better than a rose? How about a stunning engagement ring hand-picked by your man.

In case you missed the big news, Jillian Harris had quite the Christmas when she received a romantic proposal from her longtime boyfriend Justin Pasutto.

"Well THAT was SOME Christmas morning!!!!! OH MY GOD my heart cannot handle this much LOVE!" Jillian shared on Instagram from Vancouver. "@slipperygoose you've made me the HAPPIEST girl in the world. #Finally #ISimplyAskedForOneThingForChristmas."

Justin would later add, "Merry Christmas from the Pasutto's!....at least soon to be."

While the Instagram announcement was magical enough, E! News has now learned new details about the stunning piece of bling that also served as one unforgettable present.