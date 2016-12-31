Saturday Savings: Jamie Chung's Entire Outfit Is on Sale—Get Her Midi-Skirt for $35!

by Diana Nguyen

Jamie Chung

Alyssa Greenberg

You don't need the big bucks or brand endorsements to look like street-style queen Jamie Chung.

Pay full price for her delightfully preppy, winter-appropriate outfit and some may consider you a fool. Instead, we found the Office Christmas Party actress' main pieces (the Related bomber and midi skirt and Inhabit sweater) on sale for a fraction of the cost!

Mixing the jacket's floral pattern with the texture of the cable-knit sweater adds an elevated dimension to the like-colored ensemble. Just throw on a pair of metallic shoes—flats for daytime dawdling or heels to take on the town. Finally, finish it off with a pop of color to bring the entire look to life.

Holiday Shoe Guide

Every Saturday, we present you with one discounted celeb find—today, you get three! Not into these exact picks? Shop similar items below.

ESC: Jamie Chung Outfit

On Jamie: Related Egan Bomber, Was $168.36, Now $42.08

ESC: Jamie Chung Outfit

Izabel London Black Floral Bomber Jacket, Was $55, Now $17

ESC: Jamie Chung Outfit

H&M Silk-Blend Bomber Jacket, Was $129, Now $59.99 

ESC: Jamie Chung Outfit

On Jamie: Related Clemmie Skirt, Was $137.75, Now $34.43

ESC: Jamie Chung Outfit

Topshop TALL 2 Pocket Midi Skirt, $85

ESC: Jamie Chung Outfit

Guess Avalene Midi Skirt, Was $79, Now $55.30

ESC: Jamie Chung Outfit

On Jamie: Inhabit Luxe Cable, Was $708, Now $358

ESC: Jamie Chung Outfit

Maje Cable-Knit Sweater, Was $480, Now $192  

ESC: Jamie Chung Outfit

Michael Michael Kors Cutout Cable-Knit Sweater, $155

Talk about a score.

