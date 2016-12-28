Ryan Phillippe to Marry Again? "I'm Open to It," Actor Says

Ryan Phillippe says he is open to the idea of getting married again. But he has not named any potential Mrs. Phillippe.

The 42-year-old actor, who stars in the new USA Network series Shooter, was asked about his future marriage plans in an interview with People that was posted Wednesday, more than a month after E! News learned he and Paulina Slagter had called off their engagement and split. The two dated for about five years before they announced last December that they planned to wed.

"I'm open to it," Phillippe said, when asked about the idea of marriage. "I don't have a date or any plans set. I haven't closed any books!"