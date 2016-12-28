There's no doubt about it—George Michael and Christy Turlington commanded the late 1980s into the early 1990s.

The late pop performer, who died Saturday at the age of 53, tapped Turlington and a slew of other catwalk queens to co-star in his 1990 music video for "Freedom," which went on to become one of Michael's most popular hits. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the supermodel recalls working with Michael on the project and what she admired most about him.

"I remember him being kind of shy," she explained to the mag. "He was a person who was certainly in control; his aura. He came in with a baseball hat. He didn't have an entourage or anything like that. The whole production seemed pretty pared down, in retrospect."

And despite the wild lifestyle that many perceived Michael to lead, Christy insisted it wasn't a "party atmosphere" on set without much "hanging around."