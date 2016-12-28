Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

Watch the E! News video above to find out and to see the latest details on their rumored romance!

So what's really going on between the duo?

The rumored couple first sparked relationship speculation after Drake attended two of Lopez's All I Have Las Vegas concerts earlier this month. The rumor mill then went into overdrive when Drake recently hosted "a super intimate dinner" at Delilah in Los Angeles, with Lopez in attendance.

On Tuesday evening, both J.Lo and Drake posted a photo together looking very cozy. The duo shared the same photo on Instagram without a caption, letting the cute picture speak for itself.

