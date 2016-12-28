Ariana Grande is not backing down after standing up for herself (and all women, for that matter) when she felt objectified by a fan.

The singer received some backlash on Twitter after sharing the story about the startling incident, which occurred after a fan told her boyfriend Mac Miller, "Ariana is sexy as hell man I see you, I see you hitting that!!!"

Grande admitted she felt "sick" and "objectified," but a few fans argued she received the negative attention because of the sexy way she dresses and dances in her music videos.