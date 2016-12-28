Ariana Grande is not backing down after standing up for herself (and all women, for that matter) when she felt objectified by a fan.
The singer received some backlash on Twitter after sharing the story about the startling incident, which occurred after a fan told her boyfriend Mac Miller, "Ariana is sexy as hell man I see you, I see you hitting that!!!"
Grande admitted she felt "sick" and "objectified," but a few fans argued she received the negative attention because of the sexy way she dresses and dances in her music videos.
seeing a lot of "but look how you portray yourself in videos and in your music! you're so sexual!" .... please hold.. next tweet... i repeat— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 28, 2016
She made sure put a halt to those responses immediately, taking to Twitter to continue standing up for herself and women, in general.
"Expressing sexuality in art is not an invitation for disrespect !!! just like wearing a short skirt is not asking for assault," she argued. "Women's choice. our bodies, our clothing, our music, our personalities..... sexy, flirty, fun. it is not. an open. invitation."
She added, concluding, "You are literally saying that if we look a certain way, we are yours to take. But we are not !!! It's our right to express ourselves."
Grande shared the story of her sickening encounter early Wednesday morning.
"This may not seem like a big deal to some of you but I felt sick and objectified," she said after explaining what happened. "I was also sitting right there when he said it. (?) I've felt really quiet and hurt since that moment. Things like happen all the time and are the kinds of moments that contribute to women's sense of fear and inadequacy. I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilize for his pleasure. I'm an adult human being in a relationship with a man who treats me with love and respect.""
Grande said she decided to share the story "because I know very well that most women know the sensation of being spoken about in an uncomfortable way publicly or taken advantage of publicly by a man."
Thus, she wants to encourage communication and raise awareness around these situations and words. "We need to talk about these moments openly because they are harmful and they live on inside of us as shame," she said. "We need to share and be vocal when something makes us feel comfortable, because if we don't, it will just continue. We are not objects or prizes."
Grande concluded. "We are QUEENS."