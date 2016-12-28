Nick Cannon is ready to get out of the hospital and move forward with his life.
The America's Got Talent host spent Christmas in the hospital while being treated for complications stemming from Lupus. However, it looks like he's feeling better and is closer to being released.
Cannon, 36, took to Instagram to share a video about his progress. "Hey, I got so much love for ya'll. Thank you so much," he said in the video. "I'm still in this hospital, but I'm about to get up out of here for real, and I'm letting you know, we're about to take it to a whole new level. I've just been sitting here reflecting, and I can't sit here dormant no more!"
He continued, "I'm about to take it to a whole new level—different stratosphere, different mesosphere. I'm sitting here just getting stronger—Iron man strong, Incredible Hulk type strong...We're about to turn this test into a testimony!"
Cannon captioned the post with a similar message, writing, "Thank you for all the love, care and prayers. Lets Go!! We are all Ncredible!!! 'You Only Got a Moment... So live it like You Own it!'"
He also added, "Isaiah 54 17 No Weapon Formed Against Me shall Prosper!"
Cannon warned fans he would be spending Christmas in the hospital last week when he posted a picture of himself hooked up to a monitor at the Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Hospital.
"For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I've been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas," he wrote. "All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior."
Luckily, he didn't spend the holiday totally alone. Kevin Hart and Dick Gregory both visited the rapper in the hospital on Monday.
We're glad to see he's feeling happier and healthier!